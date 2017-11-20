Joel Klatt’s Week 13 Top 6

Joel Klatt reveals his top 6 college football teams heading into Rivalry Week

More College Football Videos

Should the Michigan St. kicker have been penalized for flopping?

Should the Michigan St. kicker have been penalized for flopping?

2 hours ago

Terry Bradshaw likes a lot about Baker Mayfield but believes he has 'a little bit of smart-(expletive) in him'

Terry Bradshaw likes a lot about Baker Mayfield but believes he has 'a little bit of smart-(expletive) in him'

4 hours ago

Baker Mayfield won't start after inappropriate sideline actions against Kansas

Baker Mayfield won't start after inappropriate sideline actions against Kansas

4 hours ago

Prescott or Wentz: Colin reveals which QB is a transformative talent and which is just a franchise quarterback

Prescott or Wentz: Colin reveals which QB is a transformative talent and which is just a franchise quarterback

4 hours ago

Jason Whitlock explains why Jim Harbaugh hasn't lived up to the hype at Michigan

Jason Whitlock explains why Jim Harbaugh hasn't lived up to the hype at Michigan

4 hours ago

Joel Klatt's Week 13 Top 6

Joel Klatt's Week 13 Top 6

4 hours ago

More College Football Videos»