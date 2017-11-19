No. 17 Michigan State fends off snow, takes down Maryland Terps
Brian Lewerke and the No. 17 Michigan State Spartans fend off the snow to down the Maryland Terrapins 17-7.
- Big Ten
- Brian Lewerke
- CFB
- FBS (I-A)
- Maryland Terrapins
- Max Bortenschlager
- Michigan State Spartans
- Michigan Wolverines
- Ty Johnson
-
