Kendric Pryor goes 32 yards on the reverse for the TD as No. 5 Wisconsin tops No. 24 Michigan 24-10

Kendric Pryor goes 32-yards on the reverse for the Badgers' touchdown, No. 5 Wisconsin leads No. 24 Michigan 21-10

More College Football Videos

No. 10 Penn State rolls to 56-44 win over Nebraska

No. 10 Penn State rolls to 56-44 win over Nebraska

15 mins ago

No. 17 Michigan State fends off snow, takes down Maryland Terps

No. 17 Michigan State fends off snow, takes down Maryland Terps

1 hr ago

Mayfield's 3 TD passes lead No. 4 Oklahoma to 41-3 rout of Kansas

Mayfield's 3 TD passes lead No. 4 Oklahoma to 41-3 rout of Kansas

1 hr ago

J.T. Barrett has milestone game as No. 9 Ohio State dismantles Illinois

J.T. Barrett has milestone game as No. 9 Ohio State dismantles Illinois

1 hr ago

Kansas State upsets No. 13 Oklahoma State, 45-40

Kansas State upsets No. 13 Oklahoma State, 45-40

1 hr ago

Nick Chubb and the No. 7 Georgia Bulldogs chase down Kentucky Wildcats

Nick Chubb and the No. 7 Georgia Bulldogs chase down Kentucky Wildcats

1 hr ago

More College Football Videos»