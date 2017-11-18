Nick ‘The Quick’ Nelson returns Brad Robbins’s punt 50 yards for the TD as the Badgers strike first
Nick 'The Quick' Nelson returns Brad Robbins's punt 50 yards for the touchdown as the Wisconsin Badgers strike first 7-0.
- Alex Hornibrook
- Big Ten
- Brad Robbins
- CFB
- FBS (I-A)
- Grant Perry
- John O'Korn
- Karan Higdon
- Michigan Wolverines
- Quintez Cephus
-
More College Football Videos
No. 10 Penn State rolls to 56-44 win over Nebraska
15 mins ago
No. 17 Michigan State fends off snow, takes down Maryland Terps
1 hr ago
Mayfield's 3 TD passes lead No. 4 Oklahoma to 41-3 rout of Kansas
1 hr ago
J.T. Barrett has milestone game as No. 9 Ohio State dismantles Illinois
1 hr ago
Kansas State upsets No. 13 Oklahoma State, 45-40
1 hr ago
Nick Chubb and the No. 7 Georgia Bulldogs chase down Kentucky Wildcats
1 hr ago
More College Football Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED