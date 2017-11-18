Nick ‘The Quick’ Nelson returns Brad Robbins’s punt 50 yards for the TD as the Badgers strike first

Nick 'The Quick' Nelson returns Brad Robbins's punt 50 yards for the touchdown as the Wisconsin Badgers strike first 7-0.

