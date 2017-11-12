Travis Etienne and the No. 4 Clemson Tigers claw through the Florida State Seminoles, 31-14
Led by Travis Etienne's two rushing touchdowns, the No. 4 Clemson Tigers claw through James Blackman and the Florida State Seminoles 31-14.
