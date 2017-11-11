Demry Croft and the Minnesota Golden Gophers cruise past the Nebraska Cornhuskers 54-21

Led by quarterback Demry Croft's183 rushing yards and three touchdowns, the Minnesota Golden Gophers cruise past the Nebraska Cornhuskers 54-2.

