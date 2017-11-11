The Minnesota Golden Gophers come out on fire with Rodney Smith’s 100 yard kick return
The Minnesota Golden Gophers come out on fire with Rodney Smith's 100 yard kick return. Golden Gophers up 7-0.
More College Football Videos
Michael Vick plays 7-on-7 football with Navy service members
9 hours ago
Navy Sonar Technician challenges Michael Vick to pushup contest
9 hours ago
The FOX NFL Kickoff crew offers a Salute to Service live from Naval Station Norfolk
9 hours ago
Baker Mayfield shines as No. 5 Oklahoma dismantles No. 6 TCU
21 hours ago
Oklahoma's Rodney Anderson pulls in four TDs in the first half as Sooners dismantle TCU
21 hours ago
No. 2 Alabama averts upset by No.16 Mississippi State to stay undefeated
21 hours ago
More College Football Videos»
20146-20149