Mason Rudolph and the No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys outlast the No. 21 Iowa State Cyclones 49-42

Led by Mason Rudolph's 3 passing TD's and Justice Hill's 3 TD's on the ground, the No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys survive the No. 21 Iowa State Cyclones 49-42.

