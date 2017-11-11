Mason Rudolph and the No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys outlast the No. 21 Iowa State Cyclones 49-42
Led by Mason Rudolph's 3 passing TD's and Justice Hill's 3 TD's on the ground, the No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys survive the No. 21 Iowa State Cyclones 49-42.
- Big 12
- Big Ten
- CFB
- Dallas Cowboys
- David Montgomery
- FBS (I-A)
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Iowa State Cyclones
- Justice Hill
- Mason Rudolph
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFL
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Oklahoma State Cowboys
-
More College Football Videos
Michael Vick plays 7-on-7 football with Navy service members
9 hours ago
Navy Sonar Technician challenges Michael Vick to pushup contest
9 hours ago
The FOX NFL Kickoff crew offers a Salute to Service live from Naval Station Norfolk
9 hours ago
Baker Mayfield shines as No. 5 Oklahoma dismantles No. 6 TCU
21 hours ago
Oklahoma's Rodney Anderson pulls in four TDs in the first half as Sooners dismantle TCU
21 hours ago
No. 2 Alabama averts upset by No.16 Mississippi State to stay undefeated
21 hours ago
More College Football Videos»
20146-20149