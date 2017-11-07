Joel Klatt’s Top 6 college football teams for Week 11

Joel Klatt reveals his top 6 college football teams for Week 11.

More College Football Videos

Cowherd to the Wisconsin Badgers haters: 'You're out of your mind, fanboys!'

Cowherd to the Wisconsin Badgers haters: 'You're out of your mind, fanboys!'

15 hours ago

'New England getting to the Super Bowl is more certain than Alabama winning a national title.' Here's why

'New England getting to the Super Bowl is more certain than Alabama winning a national title.' Here's why

15 hours ago

Joel Klatt's Top 6 college football teams for Week 11

Joel Klatt's Top 6 college football teams for Week 11

18 hours ago

Colin Cowherd: 'Iowa is no longer the Fake ID of college football'

Colin Cowherd: 'Iowa is no longer the Fake ID of college football'

1 day ago

No. 12 Washington steamrolls Oregon, 38-3

No. 12 Washington steamrolls Oregon, 38-3

1 day ago

Michigan dominates Minnesota 33-10 to keep the Little Brown Jug in Ann Arbor

Michigan dominates Minnesota 33-10 to keep the Little Brown Jug in Ann Arbor

1 day ago

More College Football Videos»