Brandon Wimbush and the No. 3 Fighting Irish defeat the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 48-37
Brandon Wimbush passed for a career-high 280 yards and rushed for two touchdowns in the No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish's victory over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 48-37.
- ACC
- Brandon Wimbush
- CFB
- FBS (I-A)
- Greg Dortch
- Independents
- John Wolford
- Josh Adams
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Wake Forest Demon Deacons
