Iowa Hawkeyes upset J.T. Barrett and No. 6 Ohio State in 55-24 rout
Nathan Stanley notched 5 touchdowns in the air as the Iowa Hawkeyes throttle J.T. Barrett and the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes 55-24.
- Akrum Wadley
- Big Ten
- Campbell Fighting Camels
- CFB
- FBS (I-A)
- FCS (I-AA)
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- J.T. Barrett
- Mid-American
- Ohio Bobcats
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Pioneer
-
