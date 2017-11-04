The No. 9 Wisconsin Badgers dismantle the Indiana Hoosiers 45-17 to remain a perfect 9-0
Led by Alex Hornibrook's 2 touchdowns in the air, the No. 9 Wisconsin Badgers dismantle the Indiana Hoosiers 45-17 to remain a perfect 9-0.
- Alex Hornibrook
- Big Ten
- CFB
- FBS (I-A)
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Jonathan Taylor
- Peyton Ramsey
- Quintez Cephus
- Wisconsin Badgers
-
