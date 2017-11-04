Trace McSorley connects with DaeSean Hamilton for the 31-yard touchdown as Penn State gets on the board first

Trace McSorley connects with DaeSean Hamilton for the 31-yard touchdown. Nittany Lions lead the Spartans 7-0.

