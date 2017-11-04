UCLA’s Theo Howard makes spectacular one-handed catch against Utah
UCLA's Theo Howard does his best Odell Beckham Jr impersonation on this one handed catch in the 2nd quarter against Utah.
- CFB
- FBS (I-A)
- FOX Sports West
- FOX Sports West - Prep Zone
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFL
- Odell Beckham Jr.
- Pac-12
- Theo Howard
- UCLA Bruins
- Utah Utes
-
More College Football Videos
Nic Shimonek drops back and launches a 75-yard TD pass to Keke Coutee. TTU trails Kansas State 17-14
15 mins ago
Penn State's decision to go for it on 4th-and-8 results in a 27-yard TD through three defenders
1 hr ago
Darrell Stewart's nice catch in traffic got Michigan State on the board before Penn State reclaimed the lead
1 hr ago
Trace McSorley connects with DaeSean Hamilton for the 31-yard touchdown as Penn State gets on the board first
1 hr ago
Tyler Huntley's 4 passing touchdowns help Utah cruise past UCLA 48-17
13 hours ago
UCLA's Theo Howard makes spectacular one-handed catch against Utah
13 hours ago
More College Football Videos»
20146-20149