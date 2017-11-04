Make Your Pick with Jason McIntyre: College Football Week 10

Jason McIntyre chooses his favorites for College Football's week 10 in this edition of Make Your Pick.

More College Football Videos

Nic Shimonek drops back and launches a 75-yard TD pass to Keke Coutee. TTU trails Kansas State 17-14

Nic Shimonek drops back and launches a 75-yard TD pass to Keke Coutee. TTU trails Kansas State 17-14

15 mins ago

Penn State's decision to go for it on 4th-and-8 results in a 27-yard TD through three defenders

Penn State's decision to go for it on 4th-and-8 results in a 27-yard TD through three defenders

1 hr ago

Darrell Stewart's nice catch in traffic got Michigan State on the board before Penn State reclaimed the lead

Darrell Stewart's nice catch in traffic got Michigan State on the board before Penn State reclaimed the lead

1 hr ago

Trace McSorley connects with DaeSean Hamilton for the 31-yard touchdown as Penn State gets on the board first

Trace McSorley connects with DaeSean Hamilton for the 31-yard touchdown as Penn State gets on the board first

1 hr ago

Tyler Huntley's 4 passing touchdowns help Utah cruise past UCLA 48-17

Tyler Huntley's 4 passing touchdowns help Utah cruise past UCLA 48-17

13 hours ago

UCLA's Theo Howard makes spectacular one-handed catch against Utah

UCLA's Theo Howard makes spectacular one-handed catch against Utah

14 hours ago

More College Football Videos»