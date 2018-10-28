Zerrick Cooper leads Jacksonville State over Murray State

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Zerrick Cooper passed for three touchdowns and ran for another on Saturday to help Jacksonville State beat Murray State 42-15.

Cooper finished 21 of 28 for 259 yards and ran for 51 yards on 12 carries. His lone interception was returned 37 yards for a score by Anthony Koclanakis in the first quarter.

Josh Pearson caught six passes for 77 yards and grabbed all three of Cooper’s touchdown passes.

Cooper opened the scoring for Jacksonville State (6-2, 5-1 Ohio Valley Conference) with a 4-yard completion to Pearson with 10:25 left in the first quarter and they connected again on a 9-yard pass to make it 14-6 with 8 seconds left in the period. Their third touchdown hookup made it 35-15 with 13:28 left in the fourth quarter.

Drew Anderson passed for 229 yards and an interception for Murray State (4-4, 4-1).