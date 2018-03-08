Youngstown State to face Michigan State in 2021

(STATS) – Youngstown State and Michigan State have agreed to a Sept. 11, 2021, game in East Lansing.

FBSchedules.com reported the matchup – the first Michigan State has scheduled against an FCS opponent since the Big Ten loosened restrictions regarding strength of schedule.

The report said Youngstown State will receive a $725,000 guarantee for the game. Michigan State has won two prior meetings, 28-6 in 2011 and 55-17 in 2013.

Youngstown State, a Missouri Valley Football Conference member, was the 2016 FCS runner-up under coach Bo Pelini and finished 6-5 last season.