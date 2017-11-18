Youngstown State runs past Missouri State 38-10 (Nov 18, 2017)
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) Tevin McCaster ran for 181 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries and Youngstown State piled up 284 yards on the ground to roll past Missouri State 38-10 in a regular-season finale on Saturday.
McCaster scored on a 6-yard run in the second quarter and added a 28-yarder in the fourth quarter for the Penguins (6-5, 4-4 Missouri Valley Football Conference). Joe Alessi scored on a 34-yard run in the second quarter and Ricky Davis capped the scoring with a 10-yard TD run in the final period. The Penguins led 10-0 after one quarter on Zak Kennedy’s 30-yard field goal and Samuel St. Surin’s fumble recovery in the end zone on a botched punt attempt. It was 24-0 by halftime.
Peyton Huslig connected on just 5 of 21 pass attempts for 45 yards, but he ran for 124 yards on 24 totes for Missouri State. Myron Mason added 67 yards on 11 carries, including a 4-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.
Youngstown has posted three straight lopsided wins over the Bears (3-8, 2-6).
—
More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED