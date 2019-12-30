Wyoming faces Georgia State in Arizona Bowl

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — ARIZONA BOWL: Wyoming (7-5, Mountain West) vs. Georgia State (7-5, Sun Belt), in Tucson, Arizona, Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. EST (CBS Sports Network).

Line: Wyoming by 7.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Two of the nation’s top running teams face each other in the desert trying to reach eight wins. Georgia State was 13th in the FBS running the ball, Wyoming 26th.

KEY MATCHUP

Wyoming’s defense vs. Georgia State’s run game. The Panthers average 245.2 yards rushing per game. The Cowboys were sixth at stopping the run, holding teams to 99.4 yards per game. Something’s got to give.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Wyoming: LB Logan Wilson. The senior was named a third-team All-American by The Associated Press and was the nation’s highest-graded linebacker by Pro Football Focus. Wilson was Wyoming’s second-leading tackler with 98 and had four interceptions.

Georgia State: RB Tra Barnett. The senior was the key cog in the Panthers’ ground game, running for 1,389 yards and 12 TDs. He was 12th nationally in rushing yards.

FACTS & FIGURES

The last two Arizona Bowls went to overtime. New Mexico State beat Utah State 26-20 in 2017 and Nevada beat Arkansas State 16-13 last year. … Wyoming is playing in its 16th bowl game. Georgia State is in its third bowl in its sixth season at the FBS level. … Both teams played Texas State this season. Wyoming beat the Bobcats 23-14 on Sept. 7, Georgia State lost 37-34 in overtime on Sept. 21. … Wyoming was 11th nationally in scoring defense, giving up 17.8 points per game. … Georgia State has five more wins than last season, behind only Navy and Central Michigan in the FBS.

