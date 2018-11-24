Wofford gets to 2nd round of playoffs for 3rd straight year

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Freshman Nathan Walker rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown, helping Wofford beat Elon 19-7 on Saturday to advance to the second round of the FCS playoffs for the third season in a row.

Wofford (9-3) will face No. 4-seed Kennesaw State (10-1) next week.

Wofford rushed it 59 times for 344 yards — with a long of 56 — and a score. The Terriers forced turnovers on Elon’s first two drives of the second half on Mason Alstatt’s interception and Jireh Wilson’s fumble recovery.

Luke Carter scored the first points of the FCS playoffs with a 32-yard field goal in the first quarter to give Wofford the lead. He made three other field goals, missing one, with a long of 33. Carter capped drives of 13, 11, eight and 14 plays, with a field goal in each quarter.

Brelynd Cyphers had a 1-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter and Elon led 7-6 at halftime. Daniel Thompson was 20-of-32 passing for 209 yards.