Wisconsin’s Jim Leonhard a finalist for top assistant award

Wisconsin first-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard is one of five finalists for the Frank Broyles Award, which goes to the nation’s top assistant coach.

The other finalists announced Monday are: Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliot, Oklahoma offensive coordinator Bill Bedenbaugh and Central Florida offensive coordinator Troy Walters. The winner will be announced Dec. 4 in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Leonhard is a Wisconsin alum who played 10 seasons in the NFL. The former defensive back returned to Wisconsin last year to be defensive backs coach. He replaced Justin Wilcox as coordinator when Wilcox took the head coaching job at California.

The Badgers’ defense ranks first in the nation in total defense and fewest touchdowns allowed.

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables won the Broyles award last season.