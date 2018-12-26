Wisconsin plays Miami in Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium

NEW YORK (AP) — Pinstripe Bowl: Wisconsin (7-5) vs. Miami (7-5), Dec. 27, 5:15 p.m. EST (ESPN).

Line: Miami by 3.

Series Record: Wisconsin, 3-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

The Badgers and Hurricanes are each trying to salvage seasons that have been two of the biggest disappointments in college football this year. The game is a rematch of last season’s Orange Bowl, a 34-24 victory by the Badgers. Wisconsin was ranked No. 6 in that game, Miami was No. 11 and both teams were ranked in the top 10 of this season’s preseason poll. Each team fell out of the poll long ago, with the Hurricanes even losing four straight games.

KEY MATCHUP

Miami’s QB vs. Wisconsin defense. This seems more problematic than obvious because the Hurricanes haven’t named a quarterback for the bowl yet and there’s a lot of uncertainty about which QB will play, and for how long. N’Kosi Perry could be benched for the game and the snaps may be split between Malik Rosier and Jarren Williams.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Miami: Junior LB Shaq Quarterman had 76 tackles, 13 for a loss, and was picked for the All-ACC first team, while junior RB Travis Homer had 969 yards rushing, averaging 6.3 yards per carry.

Wisconsin: Sophomore RB Jonathan Taylor is the nation’s leading rusher with 1,989 yards and 16 TDs. He rushed for at least 200 yards in four games and ran for 100 yards in 11 games. The Hurricanes have allowed only three running backs this season to top 100 yards. But Taylor ran for 130 yards on 26 carries against the Hurricanes in the Orange Bowl.

FACTS & FIGURES

Wisconsin is 2-0 against Miami in the postseason. … The Hurricanes are 19-20 in bowl games and have lost twice in the Sun Bowl, to Washington State in 2015 and Notre Dame in 2010. … The Badgers will be making their 17th straight bowl appearance and are 15-14 overall in the postseason. … Badgers were ranked fourth by the AP in the preseason but were hurt by a head injury to QB Alex Hornibrook that limited him to nine games. … Hurricanes were No. 8 in the preseason. Lost four straight before finishing the season with a 24-3 victory over the Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division champion Pittsburgh.