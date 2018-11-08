Wisconsin NT Sagapolu out for year; Hornibrook questionable

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin standout nose tackle Olive Sagapolu will miss the rest of the season with a right arm injury, while quarterback Alex Hornibrook remains questionable for the game at No. 21 Penn State on Saturday.

Coach Paul Chryst says Sagapolu had surgery on Wednesday after getting hurt two weeks ago against Northwestern.

The 6-foot-2 Sagapolu regularly drew double teams that helped free up playmaking inside linebackers T.J. Edwards and Ryan Connelly. The athletic senior finishes with 23 tackles, two sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery.

Freshman Bryson Williams will take over full time as the starter.

Hornibrook is in the concussion protocol for the second time in three weeks. Sophomore Jack Coan would make his second career start if Hornibrook can’t go.