Wilson throws for 3 TDs, Bryant beats Duquesne 38-29 (Nov 18, 2017)

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) Price Wilson threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns, including a go-ahead score to Matt Sewall in the fourth quarter, and Bryant beat Duquesne 38-29 on Saturday.

Three minutes after Sewall’s 11-yard grab made it 30-29, Jake Wiswall capped a four-play, 51-yard drive with a short TD run and a successful 2-point conversion run.

Duquesne went nine plays on its next drive, but Jesse Nemerowicz grabbed an interception at the Dukes’ 43 to seal it. Duquesne quarterback Tommy Stuart was pressured on the play and he flicked a pass that was bobbled and picked off.

Wiswall had a team-high 37 yards rushing on 14 carries for Bryant (6-5, 4-2 Northeast Conference). Tom Kennedy made nine grabs for 125 yards and a score, and Vincent Nisivoccia added 115 yards and a TD on just three catches.

Stuart passed for 259 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for Duquesne (7-4, 4-2). A.J. Hines had 107 yards rushing and Thomas Lucas 95 receiving yards.