Willis leads Virginia Tech to 31-14 upset of No. 22 Duke

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Ryan Willis threw for 332 yards and a career-best three touchdowns in his first start at Virginia Tech, helping the Hokies upset No. 22 Duke 31-14 on Saturday night.

Willis, a transfer from Kansas taking over for injured starter Josh Jackson, was 17 of 27 with a 27-yard TD pass to Damon Hazelton, a 67-yard catch-and-run score to Dalton Keene and a game-sealing 10-yarder to Phil Patterson.

“I felt comfortable with him in there — we’ve been watching him practice for going on two years now, so we know he has some talent,” coach Justin Fuente said. “He made plays for us, and he gave our guys some opportunities to make plays.”

Humiliated in a 14-point loss at Old Dominion last week, the Hokies (2-2, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) bounced back strong, leading virtually all night to earn another lopsided road victory against a ranked league opponent. They routed then-No. 19 Florida State 24-3 in the opener.

Daniel Jones — back in the starting lineup three weeks after breaking his collar bone — was 23 of 35 for 226 yards with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Noah Gray and an interception for the Blue Devils (4-1, 0-1), and Deon Jackson had a short touchdown run that cut the deficit to 24-14 early in the fourth quarter.

Ranked for the first time since 2015, they were denied their first 5-0 start since 1994 and instead saw the end of a seven-game winning streak that dated to last season.

“They made the plays they had to make,” Duke coach David Cutcliffe said. “I don’t know if we made any of them.”

Steven Peoples had a 6-yard touchdown run and Brian Johnson kicked a 28-yard field goal for the Hokies.

THE TAKEAWAY

Virginia Tech: These Hokies looked nothing like the crew that gave up seven touchdowns and 631 total yards — the worst in a quarter-century with defensive coordinator Bud Foster — at Old Dominion. This time, they held Duke to almost half of that (327). When they had the ball, Willis didn’t look much like a backup — instead teaming with his receivers to make Duke’s young secondary look, well, young.

Duke: The Blue Devils won’t like these parallels, easy as they are to draw. For the second straight year, a 4-0 start was wiped out by a no-show loss at home in the league opener against a high-profile Coastal Division opponent; Miami had that honor in 2017, routing Duke 31-6 a year to the day before this one. Now the challenge is to prevent a repeat of what followed that one: A six-game losing streak that put bowl eligibility in peril.

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech: Plays host to No. 8 Notre Dame next Saturday.

Duke: Has next weekend off to regroup and prepare for Georgia Tech on Oct. 13.