Williams throws 5 TDs, Hampton tops MVSU 54-39

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Delmon Williams threw for five touchdowns and Raeshad Herriott and William Robinson both ran for 100 yards and a touchdown to lead Hampton to its sixth straight win on Saturday, 54-39 over Mississippii Valley State.

Williams, who was 17 of 23 for 231 yards, had scoring passes of 65 yards to Marcel Paul and 19 yards to Byron Barney and Herriott and Robinson had their rushing touchdowns as the Pirates led 28-7 after one quarter.

The high scoring continued with Hampton (6-3) taking a 40-24 lead at the half.

MSVU (1-8), which scored on a 71-yard pass from Jett Even to Booker Chambers to open the scoring, got an 85-yard punt return from Chambers in the third quarter. But Hampton answered that with Williams’ fifth TD pass, a 38-yarder to Barney and it was 54-31 entering the fourth quarter.

Herriott finished with 135 yards and Robinson 122. The 54 points for Hampton matched a 2000 game as the second most against a FCS opponent.

Hampton ended up with 250 yards on the ground and 481 yards of total offense, to 310 for the Delta Devils, 285 coming on the arms of quarterbacks Even and Chris Fowler. Booker had 11 receptions for 180 yards and two touchdowns.