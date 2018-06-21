Wide receiver Demetris Robertson leaving Cal

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) Wide receiver Demetris Robertson is leaving California after two years.

Robertson tweeted Thursday that he’s ”decided not to continue my education and football career” at Cal due to personal matters. The tweet didn’t elaborate and it didn’t say what Robertson will do next.

”I know I will always have the support and love of my Cal family no matter what. I won’t forget about the wonderful fans who cheered us on in good and bad times,” he wrote.

Robertson had seven catches for 70 yards and two runs for 40 yards and a touchdown in two games last season before a surgery ended his year. Robertson had 50 catches for 767 yards and seven touchdowns as a freshman for the Golden Bears in 2016.

