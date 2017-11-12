Where the FCS conference title races stand

(STATS) – With the regular season winding down, San Diego of the Pioneer Football League is the only team guaranteed of an outright conference championship.

Here’s who is alive in the other conferences:

Big Sky – Southern Utah (8-2, 6-1), Weber State (8-2, 6-1) and Northern Arizona (7-3, 6-1) are tied for first place. SUU has the inside track to the conference’s automatic FCS playoff bid because it has beaten Weber State with a chance to beat NAU in its final game next Saturday. Weber State hosts Idaho State in its final contest.

Article continues below ...

Big South – The winner of the Monmouth (9-1, 4-0) at Kennesaw State (9-1, 4-0) game next Saturday will be the conference champ for the first time.

CAA Football – James Madison (10-0, 7-0) has clinched a share of the title and can make it an outright championship with a win next Saturday at Elon (8-2, 6-1), which shares second place with Stony Brook (8-2, 6-1).

Ivy League – Yale (8-1, 5-1) has won a share of its first title since 2006 and can turn it into an outright crown with a win at rival Harvard or losses by Columbia (7-2, 4-2) and Dartmouth (7-2, 4-2) next Saturday.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference – North Carolina A&T (10-0, 7-0), unofficially headed to the Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl, has a share of the title and can increase it with a win over North Carolina Central or with Howard (7-3, 6-1) falling to Hampton next Saturday.

Missouri Valley Football Conference – North Dakota State (9-1, 6-1) has clinched a share of its seventh straight title and has a one-game lead over South Dakota State (8-2, 5-2) and Northern Iowa (6-4, 5-2) heading into its final game at Illinois State. SDSU heads to South Dakota and UNI hosts Indiana State.

Northeast Conference – Central Connecticut State (7-3, 5-0) has won at least a share of the championship and is playoff-bound because of a win over second-place Duquesne (7-3, 4-1), which can still tie for the title. CCSU wraps up against Robert Morris and Duquesne plays at Bryant.

Ohio Valley Conference – Jacksonville State (9-1, 7-0) has at least a share of the title and a 31-game conference winning streak heading into its finale against Tennessee State on Thursday night. Austin Peay (7-4, 6-1) holds out hope of a share of the title.

Patriot League – Lehigh (4-6, 4-1) and Colgate (6-4, 4-1) are tied for first place, but Lehigh won the head-to-head meeting, so a Mountain Hawks win over rival Lafayette would send them back to the playoffs. Colgate would gain the bid if it beats Georgetown and Lehigh loses.

Pioneer Football League – Nobody can catch playoff-bound San Diego (8-2, 7-0).

Southern Conference – Wofford (9-1, 7-1) has clinched at least a share of the title and the automatic playoff bid. Furman (7-3, 6-1) has to win at Samford next Saturday to earn a share of the title.

Southland Conference – Central Arkansas (9-1, 8-0) has clinched a share of the title heading into its final game against Abilene Christian. The Bears are one game up on Sam Houston State (9-1, 7-1) and Nicholls (8-2, 7-1).

Southwestern Athletic Conference – Alcorn State (7-3, 5-1) has won the East Division and will play in the final SWAC championship game on Dec. 2 against Grambling State (9-1, 6-0) or Southern (7-3, 5-1), which meet for the West Division bid on Nov. 25.