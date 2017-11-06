Western Carolina recruit Cam Brown dies of cancer

(STATS) – Western Carolina recruit Cam Brown passed away early Saturday morning just six months after being diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer.

The 18-year-old Brown was a standout pass rusher and state runner-up wrestler in his career at Florida High School in Tallahassee, and had committed to play football for the Catamounts in the fall of 2017. He was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a cancerous bone tumor, in his left shin in early May – weeks before his high school graduation – and had his leg amputated in late June.

The cancer eventually spread to his hips, spine and upper back.

“Today we lost a great young man,” Western Carolina coach Mark Speir tweeted Saturday. “…but Heaven gained an incredible young man. Love U Cam!”

The 22nd-ranked Catamounts beat The Citadel 31-19 on Saturday behind three touchdown passes from Tyrie Adams in his return from a knee injury. Speir dedicated the win to Brown, and an emotional Adams took to social media to honor his would-be teammate.

“When you play with a torn meniscus & 2 sprained ankles remember, ‘Never get tired of the fight because the fun is in the fight,'” Adams tweeted, referring to a mantra the ever-upbeat Brown repeated following his diagnosis.

Brown was the subject of a STATS feature in July as he attempted to recover following the surgery to remove his leg. He was in the weight room days after the procedure, and arranged with Western Carolina to redshirt in 2017 while he recovered and enroll in online classes during his chemotherapy. Brown told STATS he planned to come back bigger and stronger than ever, and that Catamount fans could look forward to seeing him on the field with a prosthetic leg.

“Cam had an incredible ability to make everyone feel like they were the most important person in the world,” Florida High wrestling coach Clay Allen told the Tallahassee Democrat. “He had an infectious personality that was one of a kind. He was amazing, and not just as an athlete but as a person.”

Brown, who recently became engaged to his girlfriend, Dallas Kennedy, is survived by his parents, Sam and Michelle, brother Bin and sister Maya.

A GoFundMe page, “Celebrating the life of Cam Brown,” has been set up to help pay for funeral arrangements.