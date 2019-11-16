Werts leads Georgia Southern past UL Monroe 51-29

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Shai Werts threw for one touchdown, ran for two and the defense came up with three turnovers as Georgia Southern rolled to a 51-29 win over Louisiana Monroe on Saturday.

Werts had touchdown runs of 11 and 24 yards and a 33-yard connection with Darion Anderson to put the Eagles on top 24-7 at halftime.

Donald Rutledge Jr. had a 42-yard interception return in the opening minute of the fourth quarter, which made it 38-14. The Warhawks scored twice in the fourth quarter but each time Georgia Southern responded, including a 42-yard return by Monquavion Brinson on an onside kick attempt in the final minute.

The Eagles (6-4, 4-2 Sun Belt Conference) were outgained 370-325 in total offense. J.D. King had 102 yards rushing and a 6-yard touchdown run in the closing minute of the third quarter.

Caleb Evans went 21-of-36 passing for 285 yards and two touchdowns for the Warhawks but was intercepted twice.