Wednesday’s Sports in Brief

PRO FOOTBALL

FAIR LAWN, N.J. (AP) The brother of New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins was arrested and charged Wednesday with manslaughter in the death of a 25-year-man whose body was found in the NFL player’s New Jersey home.

The Bergen County prosecutor’s office said Wednesday 34-year-old William H. Jenkins, of Fair Lawn, was charged with aggravated manslaughter in the death of Roosevelt Rene, whose body was discovered Tuesday.

Acting Prosecutor Dennis Calo said William Jenkins is in custody in the Ontario County Jail in New York state. The investigation is ongoing.

Janoris Jenkins’ home is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of MetLife Stadium. Property records show Janoris Jenkins has lived at the house the last two years, and on Wednesday the Bergen County prosecutor’s office listed William Jenkins as living at the same address.

According to New York state department of corrections records, William Jenkins was arrested on drug charges in 2006 and again in 2011. He was paroled from prison in July 2016.

BAYLOR SEXUAL ASSAULT INVESTIGATION

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – The former athletic director at Baylor University alleges that regents schemed to make black football players scapegoats for a decades-long problem of sexual assault at the nation’s largest Baptist school, and that he resigned rather than be part of a massive cover-up.

Ian McCaw said he was ”disgusted” by the racism and the ”phony” investigation document that Baylor issued in 2016 that leveled findings against the football program, according to excerpts from his June 19 deposition. He also testified that he ultimately resigned because he ”did not want to be part of some Enron cover-up scheme.”

The excerpts appear in documents filed by attorneys representing 10 women who are suing Baylor over how it handled their allegations of sexual assault. McCaw, who is white, was subpoenaed to testify as part of the lawsuit.

Baylor was engulfed in a sexual assault scandal surrounding its football team in 2016, ultimately resulting in the firing of then-football coach Art Briles and the demotion of the university’s president, Ken Starr . McCaw was also disciplined by the school and put on probation. He resigned a few days later.

BASEBALL

DETROIT (AP) – The Detroit Tigers fired pitching coach Chris Bosio, saying he made insensitive comments to another employee of the team.

”I have to take seriously what the comments were,” Tigers general manager Al Avila said, declining to give details. ”And, the action we took was appropriate.”

The Tigers promoted bullpen coach Rick Anderson to replace Bosio. Roving pitching instructor A.J. Sager will be the team’s bullpen coach until Triple-A Toledo pitching coach Jeff Pico takes his place next week.

Avila said Bosio made the comments recently and they were brought to Avila’s attention Tuesday. Avila decided Wednesday to terminate Bosio’s contract after the team investigated the situation and spoke to all of the people involved.

Avila said what Bosio said violated team policy and his contract, though Avila otherwise spoke highly of Bosio’s job performance.

”He definitely was a good pitching coach,” Avila said.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has received a five-year contract extension, a reward for accomplishments that include rapid growth in the value of franchises and attendance records around the league being set annually.

Board of Governors Chairman Larry Tanenbaum of the Toronto Raptors announced the deal, one that keeps Silver under contract through the 2024 NBA Finals. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Silver, 56, led a very smooth series of negotiations with the NBA players union on the way to a new collective bargaining agreement in 2016 – one where salaries around the league soared thanks to a $24.1 billion, nine-year television and media rights deal that he helped strike with Disney and Turner Sports two years earlier.

Franchise values of the 30 NBA clubs have risen fivefold, from an estimated $12 billion when Silver took over to $60 billion now. This was also the fourth consecutive season where the league set an all-time attendance record, with 22.1 million fans attending games in 2017-18.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Becky Hammon is moving up San Antonio’s coaching ladder.

The Spurs announced they have promoted Hammon, and that she will fill the spot vacated by James Borrego on the team’s roster of assistant coaches.

Borrego left the Spurs to become the new coach of the Charlotte Hornets.

Hammon has been a member of the San Antonio coaching staff since 2014, and was one of six assistants under Gregg Popovich last season. Hammon has been among the assistants who sit in the row directly behind the Spurs bench, but this move means she will be in the front row alongside Popovich starting this season.