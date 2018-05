(STATS) – Weber State and Utah will open their 2023 schedules with a matchup at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.

Utah has tentatively scheduled the game for Aug. 31.

The programs have a previously announced game scheduled for Sept. 2, 2021. The Utes have won four previous meetings, including 70-7 in their most recent game in 2013.

Weber State earned a share of the Big Sky title under coach Jay Hill last year.