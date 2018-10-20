Wassink scores 3 TDs in Western Michigan’s 35-10 MAC win

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Jon Wassink rushed for a career-high three touchdowns — two in the final 12 minutes — and Western Michigan defeated Central Michigan 35-10 on Saturday, becoming bowl-eligible for a fifth season in a row.

Wassink attempted only nine passes but directed a ground game that amassed 305 yards and five touchdowns for Western Michigan (6-2, 4-0 Mid-American Conference). Levante Bellamy rushed 19 times for 145 yards and a score, Jamauri Bogan also had 19 carries for 96 yards and a score. The Broncos were 4-for-4 in the red zone, all touchdowns.

Tommy Lazzaro completed 9 of 24 passes for 104 yards but was intercepted twice for Central Michigan (1-7, 0-4). Chippewas quarterbacks were sacked four times and eight Western Michigan defenders had 11 tackles for loss.

CMU, trailing 21-0 at the half, scored 10 unanswered points in the third quarter, but Wassink put the game away with his final two TD runs.

The Broncos are one of three teams undefeated in the MAC with Buffalo and Northern Illinois.