Wake promotes Hemphill to defensive coordinator

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Wake Forest has promoted safeties coach Lyle Hemphill to defensive coordinator.

Coach Dave Clawson on Sunday also made defensive line coach Dave Cohen his assistant head coach for defense.

The moves came two months after defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel was fired following a 56-28 loss to Notre Dame.

The Demon Deacons held North Carolina State to 47 yards rushing in a 27-23 road victory three weeks ago and held Duke to 251 total yards in a 59-7 rout on Saturday that wrapped up bowl eligibility.

Clawson says he “saw improvement in all phases of our defense” as the season progressed.