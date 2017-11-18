Wainwright sets mark, Columbia tops Brown 24-6 for 8th win (Nov 18, 2017)

NEW YORK (AP) Josh Wainwright had a career-high 13 catches for 127 yards and a touchdown, setting Columbia’s single-season record for receiving yards, and the Lions finished one of the most successful seasons in school history with a 24-6 win over Brown on Saturday.

The Lions (8-2, 5-2 Ivy League) won eight games for the first time since 1996, which was also the last time they won five league games. Columbia won nine games in 1899 and 1903. Only the 1961 Lions finished with a better league mark (6-1) and only five times since the Ivy League formed in 1956 have they finished with a winning record.

Wainwright’s 6-yard touchdown catch from Anders Hill early in the fourth quarter gave him 1,001 yards for the season, one more yard than Don Lewis’ record in 1982.

Columbia led 7-0 in the first quarter on Josh Bean’s 1-yard plunge and Cooper Wilson blocked a punt in the second quarter that Justin Woodley recovered in the end zone.

Brown (2-8, 0-7) cut the deficit to 17-6 in the final minute of the third on a 3-yard pass from Thomas Linda to Livingstone Harriott but Columbia responded with a 10-play, 80-yard drive.

Linta was 30-of-60 passing for 263 yards and Richard Jarvis finished with two sacks to finish second on the Bears’ career list with 17.5.