Vols shuffle staff, add Ansley as defensive coordinator

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has hired former Oakland Raiders assistant Derrick Ansley as defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach.

Volunteers coach Jeremy Pruitt announced the hire Friday and said Ansley would make all defensive calls. Pruitt handled the defensive calls last year while Kevin Sherrer served as defensive coordinator.

Sherrer remains on Tennessee’s staff coaching special teams and inside linebackers.

Ansley coached the Raiders’ secondary this past season after coaching Alabama’s defensive backs in 2016-16. His three-year contract pays him $1 million annually.

In other staff changes, Chris Weinke moves from running backs coach to quarterbacks coach. David Johnson will coach running backs after working with receivers last season. Tee Martin will coach receivers.

Tennessee had announced Martin’s addition last month but hadn’t previously indicated what role he would fill.