Virginia, Florida Atlantic reach bowl eligibility

Virginia is bowl eligible for the first time since 2011 after beating Georgia Tech this weekend.

With the victory, the Cavaliers avoided what would have been a stressful stretch run.

Virginia won five of its first six games this season, but a difficult November schedule put win No. 6 in question. The Cavaliers now have to play at Louisville and Miami before hosting Virginia Tech in the regular-season finale – but Virginia took a weight off its shoulders with a 40-36 win Saturday that improved its record to 6-3.

Virginia is in its second season under Bronco Mendenhall. The Cavaliers went 2-10 in 2016.

Elsewhere in the postseason chase:

– Florida Atlantic is bowl eligible in its first season under Lane Kiffin. The Owls are undefeated in Conference USA play after beating Marshall 30-25 on Friday night.

– Florida International beat Texas-San Antonio 14-7 on Saturday to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2011. FIU has played in two bowls in program history.

There are spots for 78 FBS teams in bowls this season, and the following 50 are already bowl eligible:

Alabama

Alabama-Birmingham

Arizona

Army

Auburn

Boise State

Central Florida

Clemson

Colorado State

Florida Atlantic

Florida International

Fresno State

Georgia

Houston

Iowa

Iowa State

Kentucky

LSU

Marshall

Memphis

Miami

Michigan

Michigan State

Mississippi State

N.C. State

North Texas

Northern Illinois

Northwestern

Notre Dame

Ohio

Ohio State

Oklahoma

Oklahoma State

Penn State

San Diego State

SMU

South Carolina

South Florida

Southern California

Stanford

TCU

Toledo

Troy

Virginia

Virginia Tech

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Washington State

Washington

