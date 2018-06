(STATS) – Villanova will play at Wake Forest on Sept. 19, 2020, the school announced Wednesday.

The matchup at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, will be the fifth all-time between the programs. They’ve split the previous four, with Wake Forest winning the most recent meeting, 31-11 in 1988.

Former Villanova assistant Dave Clawson is Wake Forest’s head coach.