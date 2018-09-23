Villanova storms past Bucknell 49-7

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zach Bednarczyk threw for a touchdown and ran for a score, Aaron Forbes ran for two touchdowns and Villanova had 609 total yards in beating Bucknell 49-7 on Saturday night.

The Wildcats (3-1) forced a fumble on the first play of the game, leading to Forbes’ 7-yard TD run, and Matt Gudzak scored on a 3-yard run on Villanova’s second drive. Villanova needed just 12 offensive plays to score four TDs and led 28-0 at the end of the first quarter on Adeyemi DaSilva’s 29-yard run.

Bednarczyk completed 11 of 17 passes for 281 yards, including a 90-yard TD pass to Josh McGrigg (five catches for 187 yards), and the Wildcats led 42-7 at halftime after Bednarczyk scored on a 1-yard run.

Villanova had 302 yards rushing, including D’Andre Pollard’s 4-yard TD run to cap the scoring, and the defense forced four turnovers in holding the Bison to 128 total yards.

Logan Bitikofer was 11 of 24 for 87 yards passing with three interceptions and scored on a 1-yard run in the second quarter after the Wildcats fumbled a punt on their own 1-yard-line.