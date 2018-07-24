Villanova expects to bounce back in loaded CAA

(STATS) – It was challenging enough for Villanova’s Mark Ferrante to succeed coaching legend Andy Talley last year. To have a second Wildcats team develop unexpectedly made Ferrante’s first season nearly impossible.

“I think we could have fielded an entire team with the injured guys we had on both sides of the ball,” Ferrante looks back now.

Although the deluge of injuries led to a disappointing 5-6 debut for Ferrante, the advantage may be felt this season because Villanova should be one of the more improved teams in the conference, if not the entire nation.

The 12-team CAA is so ridiculously deep that Villanova was only picked sixth in the preseason poll that was released at media day Tuesday. Quite simply, the ‘Cats expect to be right in the title race and chase an FCS playoff bid.

Not surprisingly, three-time defending champ James Madison, which won the 2016 FCS title and was the national runner-up last season, was a runaway first-place pick in the CAA poll. Coach Mike Houston’s squad had the most selections on the preseason team with six, including the choice for defensive player of the year, senior cornerback Rashad Robinson. New Hampshire, picked second in the poll, boasted the preseason offensive player of the year in senior quarterback Trevor Knight.

“I think everybody’s chasing James Madison. I think the gap between them and everybody else is significant,” Elon coach Curt Cignetti said.

“I think the difference between No. 2 and No. 12 is pretty small.”

But where a team finishes in the standings is anything but minute. Villanova was picked third in last year’s CAA preseason poll before its campaign unraveled to a 3-5 conference record and a tie for seventh place. It was like a punch to the face for a program that had only six sub-.500 seasons in Talley’s 32 seasons, and none since 2011.

In some ways, the scenario was unfair to Ferrante, a Talley assistant coach for three decades, as the likes of quarterback Zach Bednarczyk, running back Matt Gudzak, tight end Ryan Bell, wide receiver Changa Hodge and All-America safety Rob Rolle went down with season-ending injuries.

The defense somehow remained competitive, but the offense was punchless while the Wildcats dropped four straight CAA games. But just as unexpectedly, they ended the season with a 28-7 win over rival Delaware, which kept the Blue Hens from advancing to the FCS playoffs.

“I think last year,” Bednarczyk said, “all of us being on the sideline really motivated us to make our last year very special and come out and perform. But we were really happy with the way the young guys stepped up. I think that’s going to be great for us this year, the fact they were able to get game experience.”

In addition to getting back the injured leaders, Villanova returns 16 starters. They include seniors in leading rusher Aaron Forbes; left tackle Ethan Greenidge, an NFL prospect who’s never missed a start; and middle linebacker Jeff Steeb, last year’s second-leading tackler.

“We just have to start from day one with play one,” Ferrante said, “and just try to put it all together with good technique and become consistent. If we can do that on a day-to-day basis, then we should be ready for the opener.”

—=

KEY CONFERENCE GAMES=

Spotlight Game: James Madison at Villanova (Oct. 13)

In the middle of a tough stretch of CAA games, the Dukes visit a reloaded Villanova squad that seeks to open up the title race. The Dukes enter the season having won 18 straight conference games.

Four More: Elon at Delaware (Oct. 13), James Madison at New Hampshire (Nov. 3), Delaware at Villanova (Nov. 17) and Richmond at William & Mary (Nov. 17)

—=

CAA FOOTBALL PRESEASON POLL=

Head Coaches and Sports Information Directors Poll

1. James Madison (21 first-place votes), 241 points

2. New Hampshire (2), 206

3. Delaware, 182

4. Stony Brook, 169

5. Elon (1), 168

6. Villanova, 164

7. Richmond, 127

8. Maine, 81

9. Albany, 78

10. Towson, 74

11. William & Mary, 55

12. Rhode Island, 39

—=

CAA FOOTBALL PRESEASON TEAM=

Offensive Player of the Year – Trevor Knight, QB, New Hampshire

Defensive Player of the Year – Rashad Robinson, CB, James Madison

Offense

QB – Trevor Knight, New Hampshire, Sr.

RB – Kani Kane, Delaware, Sr.

RB – Marcus Marshall, James Madison, Sr.

FB – Cal Daniels, Stony Brook, Sr.

WR – Dejon Brissett, Richmond, Sr.

WR – Neil O’Connor, New Hampshire, Sr.

WR – Aaron Parker, Rhode Island, Jr.

TE – Charles Scarff, Delaware, Sr.

OL – Mario Farinella, Delaware, Sr.

OL – Ethan Greenidge, Villanova, Sr.

OL – Jahee Jackson, James Madison, Jr.

OL – C.J. Toogood, Elon, Sr.

OL – John Yarbrough, Richmond, Sr.

Defense

DL – Darrious Carter, James Madison, Sr.

DL – Andrew Clyde, Richmond, Sr.

DL – Brandon Ginnetti, Rhode Island, Jr.

DL – Kayon Whitaker, Maine, Jr.

LB – Quinlen Dean, New Hampshire, Jr.

LB – Shayne Lawless, Stony Brook, Sr.

LB – Warren Messer, Elon, Sr.

LB – Troy Reeder, Delaware, Sr.

S – Nasir Adderley, Delaware, Sr.

S – Rob Rolle, Villanova, Sr.

CB – Jimmy Moreland, James Madison, Sr.

CB – Rashad Robinson, James Madison, Sr.

Special Teams

PK – Griffin Trau, Richmond, Sr.

P – Harry O’Kelly, James Madison, So.

KR – Earnest Edwards, Maine, Jr.

PR – Donovan McDonald, Albany, Jr.

Special Teams – Mozai Nelson, Maine, Sr.