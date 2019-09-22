Verity, Ahlers lead ECU to 19-7 win over William & Mary

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jake Verity kicked four field goals, Holton Ahlers passed for 210 yards and a score, and East Carolina beat William & Mary 19-7 on Saturday night.

Ahlers completed 20 of 34 passes and added 60 yards rushing and Verity made field goals of 31, 33, 22 and 45 yards. Trace Christian had 14 carries for 91 yards and Tay Williams had 71 yards rushing for ECU (2-2).

Ahlers hit Anthony Watley for a 20-yard TD to cap a nine-play, 75-yard opening drive and the Pirates never trailed. Tyler Crist scored on a 20-yard run to make it 7-7 early in the second quarter but Ahlers ripped off a 36-yard run on ECU’s following drive that set up Verity’s first field goal and the Tribe never again got closer than the Pirates 34 the rest of the way.

ECU had seven tackles for losses and limited William & Mary (2-2) to 260 total yards. The Tribe, who went three-and-out four times, converted just 5-of-14 third downs and were 0 for 3 on fourth-down conversions.