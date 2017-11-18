Valparaiso defeats Dayton 8-7 with nervy 2-point conversion (Nov 18, 2017)

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) Jarrett Morgan and Valparaiso put together a winning drive and a nervy two-point conversion in the final 80 seconds for an 8-7 comeback against Dayton on Saturday, securing a winning record for the first time in 14 seasons.

Valparaiso (6-5, 5-3 Pioneer League) and Dayton (5-6, 4-4) played scoreless football in rainy, windy conditions until the final quarter.

Dayton’s Alex Jeske found Adam Trautman for a 30-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead to begin the period. As time was running out, Valparaiso took possession at the Dayton 39 after a punt. The Crusaders marched to pay dirt after a 28-yard Jimmy Seewald-to-Frank Catrine pass play, setting up Morgan’s keeper from the 1.

On the conversion, Morgan took the snap in wildcat formation and threw a jump pass to third string tight end Ryan Clarke for the go-ahead point. The Crusaders’ defense then held as Dayton failed to convert on fourth-and-10 with 39 seconds remaining.

Morgan finished with 63 yards rushing, another 21 receiving. He and Clarke are seniors playing their final game.