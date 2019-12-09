USF hires longtime Clemson assistant Scott as head coach

South Florida has hired Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott to become the Bulls‘ next head coach.

The school announced the move Monday. Scott is expected to remain on staff with No. 3 Clemson throughout its College Football Playoff run.

The 38-year-old Scott is a Florida native and the son of former South Carolina coach Brad Scott. He played and has spent most of his coaching career at his alma mater, working under coach Dabo Swinney.

Jeff Scott was hired as wide receivers coach by Clemson in 2008 and quickly became recruiting coordinator, too. He was elevated to co-offensive coordinator in 2015, though quarterbacks coach Tony Elliott has handled play-calling.

Scott has been part of two national championship teams.

USF is replacing Charlie Strong, who spent three seasons with the Bulls and had decreasing win totals every season. USF went 4-8 this year.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25