USC Upstate, Hampton become newest members of Big South

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) The Big South Conference has added Hampton and USC Upstate to its membership, bringing the Division I league to 12 teams next fall.

Both schools will be Big South members starting July 1, 2018.

Hampton had previously competed in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference while USC Upstate was part of the Atlantic Sun.

Both Hampton and USC Upstate sponsor 17 Division I varsity sports and both will be immediately eligible to compete for conference championships. Hampton will join the Big South football chase no later than 2019. USC Upstate does not currently have football.

The Big South Conference currently has 10 full members across North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. Kennesaw State and Monmouth compete in Big South football only.