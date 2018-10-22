USC freshman quarterback J.T. Daniels in concussion protocol

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California freshman quarterback J.T. Daniels will be unavailable at the start of the Trojans‘ upcoming practice week while he recovers from a likely concussion.

USC coach Clay Helton also announced Sunday night that backup quarterback Matt Fink broke three ribs in the Trojans’ loss at Utah.

With Daniels in the concussion protocol, Jack Sears will prepare to start for the Trojans (4-3, 3-2 Pac-12) against Arizona State at the Coliseum on Saturday.

Daniels went 6 of 16 for 89 yards in Salt Lake City before leaving late in the third quarter with a probable concussion. Fink relieved him, but the sophomore was hurt in the fourth quarter.

The Trojans are among four teams with two conference losses atop the Pac-12 South.