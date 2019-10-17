Undefeated No. 18 Baylor underdog going to Oklahoma State

No. 18 Baylor (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) at Oklahoma State (4-2, 1-2), Saturday at 4 p.m. EDT (Fox).

Line: Oklahoma State by 3 1/2.

Series record: Oklahoma State leads 20-17.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Baylor has the Big 12’s longest winning streak at eight games and will try to keep pace with No. 5 Oklahoma atop the conference standings. The Cowboys have already lost two Big 12 games when scoring at least 30 points.

KEY MATCHUP

Baylor’s defense without leading tackler Clay Johnston vs. Oklahoma State’s big-play, high-scoring offense. The Bears suffered a big loss when their senior middle linebacker sustained a season-ending knee injury on an interception in the last game. They will have to regroup to try to stop the Big 12’s leading rusher (Chuba Hubbard, 182.3 yards rushing per game and 13 TDs) and leading receiver (Tylan Wallace, 117.2 yards receiving per game).

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Baylor: LB James Lynch has 17 career sacks, one shy of having the school record to himself. His three at Kansas State were the most by a Baylor player in a Big 12 game, and his 8½ this season lead the Big 12. He is also tied for the league lead with 11½ tackles for loss.

Oklahoma St.: Wallace’s 2,194 yards receiving since the beginning of the 2018 season are the most in the nation. He averages 18 yards per catch and 117 per game this season.

FACTS & FIGURES

Oklahoma State had won six in a row in the series before losing five of the last seven. … Only Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State have been 6-0 more often in the past decade than Baylor. The Bears are 6-0 for the sixth time, behind the seven times by each of those top-five teams. … Hubbard has rushed for at least 100 yards in eight of his last 10 games, including three 200-yard games this season. … While the Bears beat Oklahoma State at home last season, their 43-point loss in their last trip to Stillwater two years ago was their most lopsided loss while going 1-11 in coach Matt Rhule’s first season.