Uncertain future for Ole Miss heading into Egg Bowl

Mississippi is stuck in football limbo.

The Rebels are trying to concentrate on their Egg Bowl game against No. 16 Mississippi State on Thursday night, but a looming ruling on an NCAA infractions case and an uncertain future for interim coach Matt Luke have created a difficult situation.

Luke, a Mississippi native who played for Ole Miss in the late 1990s, insists his team will be ready.

”My job is to focus on these players and give them the best chance to win this game,” Luke said. ”I’ve said this before, I’ve been a part of teams that have had a better record. But I’m really, really proud of what this team’s been able to accomplish with all they’ve been through.

”We’ve got one more opportunity to play together. We’re going to enjoy these next four days together. We’re going to enjoy Thursday night.”

No matter what happens, Luke appears to be a longshot to remain coach. Athletic director Ross Bjork has remained quiet about his long-term football plans, but any coaching search is complicated by Ole Miss not knowing the full extent of its NCAA punishment.

Ole Miss had its infractions hearing with the NCAA on Sept. 11-12 in Covington, Kentucky. The NCAA says a decision is usually rendered within six to eight weeks of a hearing, but it’s been nearly 10 weeks.

The Rebels already have self-imposed a one-year bowl ban for this season, scholarship limitations and recruiting restrictions. The NCAA could accept those penalties or add to them.

The uncertainty also puts recruiting in an tenuous spot. The NCAA has created a new early signing period that begins Dec. 20, but it’s hard to see the Rebels attracting many recruits if their status is still in flux. Still, Ole Miss (5-6, 2-5 Southeastern Conference) has remained reasonably competitive this fall.

The Rebels announced last spring that they were imposing a one-year bowl ban because of the NCAA infractions case, which includes 21 alleged violations. Then in July, coach Hugh Freeze stunningly resigned following an investigation into personal misconduct related to his phone records.

Luke, the co-offensive coordinator under Freeze, was elevated to interim head coach and the 41-year-old has been almost universally praised for his handling of the situation.

The Rebels have one of the SEC’s most productive offenses despite playing half the season without injured quarterback Shea Patterson, and would be fighting for bowl eligibility Thursday if not for the self-imposed ban.

Instead, they’ll be playing for pride in a hostile environment in Starkville.

”It’s always a big game for as long as I can remember,” Luke said. ”For the people of Mississippi, this is bragging rights. It’s a huge, huge game, no matter the situation.”

The Egg Bowl has been a competitive series the past three decades, with each school winning 15 games. Neither team has won more than three straight during that span.

Mississippi State (8-3, 4-3) has won five of its past six games, including a 28-21 comeback victory over Arkansas on Saturday.

