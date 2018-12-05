UNC WR Ratliff-Williams tweets he’s leaving for pro career

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina receiver Anthony Ratliff-Williams says he’s skipping his final season to pursue an NFL career.

The junior tweeted his decision Tuesday, saying he is declaring for next spring’s draft after meeting with his family.

Ratliff-Williams was the Tar Heels‘ top big-play threat with his versatility. He had 42 catches for a team-best 689 yards and two touchdowns this season.

He also ran 11 times for 83 yards and one score.

As a sophomore, Ratliff-Williams earned all-Atlantic Coast Conference honors as a return specialist and even threw for two TDs on trick plays.

UNC hired former coach Mack Brown last week for a second stint as head coach of the Tar Heels.