UMaine football player collapses, dies during campus workout
ORONO, Maine (AP) A University of Maine football player has collapsed and died during a preseason workout on campus.
University officials say 18-year-old Darius Minor, a political science major from Locust Grove, Virginia, collapsed Tuesday afternoon. Training staff and first responders were unable to resuscitate him.
Minor was in the third week of UMaine’s Freshman Workout. Officials say he was one of 17 first-year student-athletes participating when he collapsed about 15 minutes into a supervised light workout.
Interim athletics director James Settele says the campus is ”devastated by this terrible incident.” He says the campus community extends its deepest condolences to Minor’s family.
