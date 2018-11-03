Udinski accounts for 2 TDs as VMI ends skid with 20-11 win

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Reece Udinski passed for one touchdown and ran for another as VMI defeated Division II Tuluscum College 20-11 on Saturday, winning for the first time this season.

Alex Ramsey accounted for 133 of the VMI’s 173 yards rushing, carrying the ball 23 times. Udinski completed 17 of 32 passes for 172 yards, including an 11-yard TD pass to Devone Humphrey for the Keydets (1-8). VMI returns to Southern Conference play hosting Furman next week.

Udinski capped an 83-yard, 13-play drive with a keeper from the 1. Udinski was also intercepted in the end zone and kicker Grant Clemons missed from 37 yards.

Tommy Pistone found Ajay Belanger with a 15-yarder for Tuluscum’s lone touchdown. The Pioneers also scored on a field goal and a safety when Isaiah Dunn sacked Udinski in the end zone. Pistone completed 16-of-35 for 146 yards. Jordon Shippy was the leading rusher with 12 carries for 90 yards.